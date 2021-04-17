UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy In Kiev Receives No Documents On Senior Diplomat Expulsion So Far

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 09:31 PM

Russian Embassy in Kiev Receives No Documents on Senior Diplomat Expulsion So Far

The Russian Embassy in Kiev has not yet received any documents on the expulsion of its senior diplomat, a spokesman for the Russian embassy told Sputnik

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Kiev has not yet received any documents on the expulsion of its senior diplomat, a spokesman for the Russian embassy told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry gave the senior Russian diplomat at the embassy in Kiev 72 hours starting Monday to leave the country, in a tit-for-tat move following the expulsion of a Ukrainian consul.

"We have not received anything through official channels so far," the spokesman said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) released a video showing the detention of Ukrainian consul in St. Petersburg Oleksandr Sosoniuk, who was trying to get classified databases of Russia's law enforcement agencies, including the FSB. The Ukrainian diplomat was detained red-handed on Friday.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Sosoniuk was held in custody for several hours and is now back at his diplomatic mission.

Related Topics

Russia St. Petersburg Kiev

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi in Ghana to explore book industry ..

18 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes family ..

33 minutes ago

Fans return to British sport as snooker's World Ch ..

2 minutes ago

Switzerland's Kung takes Tour of Valencia lead

2 minutes ago

Prince Philip Buried in St. George's Chapel at Win ..

5 minutes ago

Prince Philip laid to rest in Royal Vault at Winds ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.