Russian Embassy in Kiev Receives No Documents on Senior Diplomat Expulsion So Far

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Kiev has not yet received any documents on the expulsion of its senior diplomat, a spokesman for the Russian embassy told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry gave the senior Russian diplomat at the embassy in Kiev 72 hours starting Monday to leave the country, in a tit-for-tat move following the expulsion of a Ukrainian consul.

"We have not received anything through official channels so far," the spokesman said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) released a video showing the detention of Ukrainian consul in St. Petersburg Oleksandr Sosoniuk, who was trying to get classified databases of Russia's law enforcement agencies, including the FSB. The Ukrainian diplomat was detained red-handed on Friday.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Sosoniuk was held in custody for several hours and is now back at his diplomatic mission.