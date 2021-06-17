UrduPoint.com
Russian Experts Arrive In Turkey To Assess COVID-19 Developments - Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 02:25 PM

A delegation of Russian experts arrived in Turkey to assess the epidemiological situation at tourist facilities, a knowledgeable source told Sputnik on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) A delegation of Russian experts arrived in Turkey to assess the epidemiological situation at tourist facilities, a knowledgeable source told Sputnik on Thursday.

The experts are set to assess coronavirus developments in Turkey and decide if it is possible to resume the air travel.

They will assess both the dynamics of the spreading of the coronavirus and the measures that are implemented to protect tourists.

"The experts have arrived in Turkey. The delegation is headed by a representative of [Russian consumer rights protection watchdog] Rospotrebnadzor, it also includes a representative of Rostourism [the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism]," the source said.

