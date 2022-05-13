UrduPoint.com

Russian, German Leaders Discuss Ukraine Over Phone Conversation - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2022 | 04:04 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have discussed the situation in Ukraine, focusing on humanitarian aspects, during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have discussed the situation in Ukraine, focusing on humanitarian aspects, during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"At the initiative of the German side, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The discussion of the situation in Ukraine was continued with an emphasis on humanitarian aspects," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The sides agreed that the discussion on Ukraine's issues will be continued in the course of contacts through various channels, the statement added.

