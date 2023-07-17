Open Menu

Russian Grain Union Says Terminating Grain Deal Right Decision, Will Increase Wheat Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 17, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Russian Grain Union Says Terminating Grain Deal Right Decision, Will Increase Wheat Prices

Russia's suspending its participation in the grain deal is the right decision as it will increase Russian wheat prices, the president of the Russian Grain Union (RGU), Arkadiy Zlochevskiy, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Russia's suspending its participation in the grain deal is the right decision as it will increase Russian wheat prices, the president of the Russian Grain Union (RGU), Arkadiy Zlochevskiy, told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the grain deal agreement, also known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, had de facto been terminated, however Russia would immediately return to its implementation as soon as the commitments toward Moscow, such as on exports of Russian foodstuffs, are fulfilled. After Peskov's statements, September wheat futures rose by 3.4% on the Chicago Stock Exchange, according to the bidding data.

"This is the right decision, it (the deal) should not have been concluded at all. It (the termination of the deal) is not a bad thing for us, on the contrary," Zlochevskiy said.

With the deal, Russia bore losses, he added, noting that the agreement led to a noticeable price discount on Russian wheat supplies compared to competitors' prices. This difference ranged from $10-20 per tonne of wheat, but at its peaks reached up to $70 per tonne, the RGU president said.

"Prices will not return to fair levels immediately, but objectively, grounds for this discount are at least shrinking," Zlochevskiy said, noting that Russia's refusal to participate in the deal does not affect the direction of Russian grain exports.

Amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine, Moscow, Kiev, Ankara and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from the Ukrainian Black Sea ports on July 22, 2022. Moscow has since agreed to several extensions to the deal, which expires on July 17. The agreement was made as part of a package deal, the second part of which, the three-year Russia-UN memorandum, provides, among other things, for the unblocking of Russian agricultural exports, and the re-connection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT payment system. Moscow has said this part of the package agreement has not yet been implemented.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Bank Ankara Kiev Price Chicago Stock Exchange July September All From Agreement Wheat

Recent Stories

Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industr ..

Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry announces establishment of & ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan,Uzbekistan, Afghanistan finalize inter-re ..

Pakistan,Uzbekistan, Afghanistan finalize inter-regional railway track

4 seconds ago
 More monsoon rains expected this week: PMD

More monsoon rains expected this week: PMD

6 seconds ago
 Sanctuaries, liberty for TTP in neighbouring count ..

Sanctuaries, liberty for TTP in neighbouring country impacting Pakistan's securi ..

7 seconds ago
 Commissioner expresses dismay over poor performanc ..

Commissioner expresses dismay over poor performance of environment department

8 seconds ago
 Pilot of Crashed Russian Su-25 Fighter in Krasnoda ..

Pilot of Crashed Russian Su-25 Fighter in Krasnodar Territory Dies - Local Autho ..

10 seconds ago
9 relief camps set up in Bahawalpur, no risk of fl ..

9 relief camps set up in Bahawalpur, no risk of flood in district: DC

5 minutes ago
 CRBC to be made functional within few days: Commis ..

CRBC to be made functional within few days: Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 BISP conducts E-Katchehri to address beneficiaries ..

BISP conducts E-Katchehri to address beneficiaries' concerns

2 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says Regrets His Plan to Enable Russian B ..

UN Chief Says Regrets His Plan to Enable Russian Bank Access to SWIFT Went 'Unhe ..

2 minutes ago
 Proposed Energy National Action Plan can help save ..

Proposed Energy National Action Plan can help save $ 6.4 bln annually: NEECA MD

31 minutes ago
 Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests two of ro ..

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests two of robbers gang

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World