Russian Investigators Asks To Arrest Director, Playwright For Justifying Terrorism - Court

Published May 05, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Russian Investigators Asks to Arrest Director, Playwright for Justifying Terrorism - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) A Moscow district court told Sputnik on Friday that it received a petition from the investigators to arrest director Evgenia Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk for justifying terrorism.

"The petitions of the investigation for the election of a preventive measure in the form of detention have been submitted to the court," the court representative said.

On Thursday, a law enforcement source told Sputnik that a criminal case was opened against Berkovich in Moscow over the justification of terrorism. The director's mother said that her apartment in St. Petersburg was searched as part of a case initiated against her daughter because of the play "Finist, the brave Falcon," which was written by Petriychuk and statged by Berkovich in Moscow. The play tells a story about women who decided to virtually marry representatives of radical islam and go to live with them in Syria.

