UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Lawmaker Calls For Probe Into Voice Of America Over 'Instigating Separatism'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 12:10 AM

Russian Lawmaker Calls for Probe Into Voice of America Over 'Instigating Separatism'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Senior Russian lawmaker Vasilii Piskarev lodged a request with the Prosecutor General's Office for a legal assessment of content released by the Voice of America radio station (recognized in Russia as a foreign agent), in which "attempts are made to incite separatism and precipitate the collapse of Russia," the country's lower house said on Monday.

"The West will not abandon its attempts to incite separatist sentiments in Russia and cherishes dreams of tearing our country apart," Piskarev said, commenting on the station's report on the Free Russia Forum, a conference of the Russian opposition, that was held last week in Vilnius.

He stressed that "any calls to violate the integrity of Russia, to separate any of its regions or their parts, are recognized as extremism under our law."

"Such actions can result in both administrative and criminal penalties.

I decided to send the contents of the report made by the Voice of America to the Prosecutor General's Office for the legal assessment," Piskarev, the head of the parliamentary Commission on the Investigation of Foreign Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs, stated.

The Voice of America's report on the opposition's forum included the statement of a participant of the conference, who said that one of the ways to "the victory over Putin's regime" was disintegration of Russia.

"In fact, the opposition, with Western support, is openly suggesting destroying the country in order to fight its official government," the lawmaker said.

Voice of America and Radio Liberty / Free Europe, which were included in the list of foreign agents in Russia in 2017, are overseen by the U.S. Agency for Global Media. The agency is fully funded by the US budget.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Budget Vilnius Vladimir Putin Criminals 2017 Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Emirates restarts flights to Venice, ups services ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

41 minutes ago

Violations of anti-money laundering procedures may ..

41 minutes ago

UAE, Luxembourg explore cooperation opportunities ..

41 minutes ago

AJK to observe World Environment Day on June 5

18 minutes ago

US Consulate hosts workshop with top hollywood wri ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.