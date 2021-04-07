UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Macroeconomic Situation Is Stable, But Donbas Tensions Can Have Bad Effect-Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 04:01 PM

Russia's macroeconomics is stable and predictable, although instability close to the country's borders can provoke a certain volatility of the national currency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

Reporters asked Peskov whether the weakening of the ruble could be related to the new escalation in Donbas.

"Of course, the escalation of tensions in close vicinity to our borders is a factor that has quite a negative emotional impact on the ruble. Unfortunately, this is common practice. But I will say once again that the macroeconomic situation is absolutely stable and predictable in general," Peskov said, asked if the escalation could have a negative impact on the Russian economy.

More Stories From World

