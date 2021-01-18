Russian MC-21 Plane Rolls Off Runway at Zhukovsky Airport Near Moscow During Flight Test

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The Russian Irkut MC-21 aircraft, which is currently undergoing flight testing, on Monday rolled off the runway at the Zhukovsky International Airport near Moscow, a spokesperson for the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) told Sputnik, adding that there were no casualties reported.

"MC-21-300 rolled off the runway during the rejected take off with simulated engine failure and the use of emergency braking system during flight testing. The crew was not injured. No visible damage was found. No system failure was recorded. The causes of the incident are being investigated," the UAC representative said.

The spokesperson for the Zhukovsky airport noted that the incident did not affect its operations.