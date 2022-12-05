(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) A Russian missile hit the production site of Luxembourg-registered multinational steel giant ArcelorMittal in the city of Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region on Monday, local media reported.

Earlier in the day, Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the regional administration, said that three missiles hit Kryvyi Rih. The attack destroyed an industrial plant, killing one employee and injuring three others, the official said, without specifying the enterprise in question.

According to Ukrainian news portal Strana.ua, the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (formerly known as Kryvorizhstal) was damaged in the missile attack.

The ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is Ukraine's largest steel manufacturer of rebar and wire rod. At the end of November, the plant suspended operation due to power supply issues.

Massive precision strikes against Ukrainian energy and industry infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10, two days after the attack on the Crimean Bridge that Russia blamed on Ukraine. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in mid-November that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.