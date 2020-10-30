UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Muslims Condemn Thursday's Terrorist Attack In French City Of Nice - Mufti

Sumaira FH 34 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Russian Muslims Condemn Thursday's Terrorist Attack in French City of Nice - Mufti

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Muslims in Russia have condemned Thursday's terrorist attack in the French city of Nice that left three people dead, Mufti Albir Krganov, the head of the Spiritual Assembly of Muslims of the Russian Federation, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, an unknown assailant launched a terrorist attack at a church in Nice. Three people were stabbed to death in what French President Emmanuel Macron called an "Islamist terrorist attack." The suspect has been taken into custody.

"It is a tragedy when a murder occurs in a house of God, regardless of [religious] denomination. No one is allowed to do this, the Almighty forbids it. No one has the right to kill ... We condemn this," Krganov remarked.

Thursday's attack took place following Macron's pledge to target radical islam in the wake of the October 16 beheading of Samuel Paty, a history teacher based near Paris. Paty was killed after reportedly showing caricatures depicting the Islamic prophet Mohammad in class.

Related Topics

Assembly Dead Murder Attack Terrorist Russia Nice Paris October God Church Muslim Mufti

Recent Stories

Pakistani-American IT expert has launched a campai ..

1 hour ago

Interior Minister stresses need of tolerance, coex ..

10 minutes ago

US Sold Petroleum From 4 Iranian Ships it Captured ..

10 minutes ago

Chinese Military Says Maintaining Ties With Pentag ..

10 minutes ago

EU Parliamentarians Call for International Control ..

10 minutes ago

Assad, Russian Delegation Discuss Attempts to Disr ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.