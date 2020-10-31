Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed an order to spend over one billion rubles ($12.6 million) to equip COVID-19 diagnostic laboratories, the Russian government said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed an order to spend over one billion rubles ($12.6 million) to equip COVID-19 diagnostic laboratories, the Russian government said on Saturday.

"The Federal center will assist the regions in providing medical laboratories that test citizens for the coronavirus with necessary equipment. We have marked more than one billion rubles for this purpose. The order is signed by the chairman of the government, Mikhail Mishustin," the government said in a statement.