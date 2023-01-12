UrduPoint.com

Russian Scientists' Proposal To Create An Unmanned Plane To Explore The Craters

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 10:05 PM

In this digest, we will tell you what the most popular item purchased by Russians during the New Year holidays was, what irritates Russians most about their colleagues, and about Russian scientists' proposal to create an unmanned plane to explore the craters of Mars.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you what the most popular item purchased by Russians during the New Year holidays was, what irritates Russians most about their colleagues, and about Russian scientists' proposal to create an unmanned plane to explore the craters of Mars.

From January 1-8, Russians bought most often household appliances and gadgets, in particular the iPhone 14, as well as coffee beans, according to a fresh survey by the SberMegaMarket marketplace.

By cash value, the most popular products included items from the "Smartphones and accessories," "Household appliances," "Audio-video equipment," "Computer equipment" and "Supermarket" categories, the poll found.

Marketplace users' most popular buys in these categories included the 14 iPhone Pro, haier 4K Ultra HD LED TVs, xiaomi Mi robot vacuum cleaners and Lavazza coffee beans.

The "Supermarket" category became the leader by number of orders during the New Year holidays, followed by goods from the "Beauty and Care" section. The top 5 also included categories such as "Children's products," "Pet products" and "Home products." The largest number of orders came from users in Moscow and the Moscow region, St. Petersburg, and the Sverdlovsk and Krasnodar regions.

DIFFICULT RELARIONS WITH COLLEAGUES

Russians consider the tendency to gossip and intrigue to be the most annoying quality their colleagues have, a fresh study by the Rabota.ru job search service showed on Thursday, after 5,000 respondents were interviewed.

A total of 36% of respondents said that they found colleagues' most annoying quality to be a tendency towards gossip and intrigue. Almost one in three respondents (30%) is annoyed by colleagues with overly high self-esteem, as well as a tendency to hypocrisy and deceit.

The top worst personal qualities of colleagues also included a disrespectful attitude to other people's work (29%), a lack of professionalism (24%), irresponsibility (22%), laziness (20%) and a proneness to conflict (19%).

Slightly less annoying were a lack of punctuality (15%), bad manners (15%) and bad habits (12%). Only 10% said their colleagues had no annoying qualities.

Additionally, about half of respondents said that they have excellent relations with colleagues, 32% rate them good, and 14% satisfactory. Another 6%, however, consider relations within their work team to be very poor.

Specialists at the Moscow Aviation Institute and Russian aircraft manufacturer Irkut Corporation have proposed developing a solar-powered aircraft-type drone to study areas of Mars rovers cannot reach, such as its craters and canyons, according to material they will present at the Korolev Readings to be held in Moscow from January 24-27.

"For a 'Martian' aircraft, the mission should include tasks that cannot be performed by rovers, satellites and reentry vehicles. One of these tasks is the exploration of canyons and craters, on whose walls one could 'read' hundreds of millions of years of the history of Mars" the documentation states.

Due to the specificities of the Martian atmosphere, the aircraft will have to be different from those that fly above the Earth. Because of the low density of the atmosphere and the low speed of sound on Mars, its cruising speed will be quite high � about 140 kilometers per hour (87 miles per hour).

Additionally, this aircraft's wing will have to be completely covered with solar panels to provide energy. But even so, it will not be able to fly at night due to the large mass of the payload. During the day, its maximum flight duration should be up to eight hours, and its range � up to 1,450 kilometers.

More Stories From World

