Russian State Duma Council to Review Bills for Constitutional Amendments at Next Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin has sent the bills submitted by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the implementation of amendments to the constitution to the relevant committees, the initiatives will be considered at the next meeting of the State Duma Council, the press service of the Russian parliament's lower house told reporters.

"State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin sent amendments to the Federal Law "On the Russian Government," "On the Russian Prosecution," "On the Russian Constitutional Court," "On the Russian Commissioner for Human Rights" to the relevant committees, as well as amendments to a number of other laws, submitted to the State Duma by the Russian president. Initiatives are aimed at improving Russian legislation, taking into account the adopted amendments to the Russian Constitution. The bills will be considered at the next meeting of the State Duma Council," it said.