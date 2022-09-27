Russians Call President Putin, Ministers Shoigu, Lavrov Iconic Figures of Country - Poll

UrduPoint.com

Russian citizens consider President Vladimir Putin, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to be symbolic figures of modern Russia, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Tuesday

According to the survey, 28% of the respondents nominated Putin as the most iconic figure of modern Russia, 7% Shoigu and 5% Lavrov.

In addition, 4% of those surveyed cited Russian film director Nikita Mikhalkov, and 2% each Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and state television host Vladimir Solovyov.

At the same time, the most popular outstanding personalities of the past were Russian poet Alexander Pushkin and Emperor Peter the Great, with 21% and 20% of votes respectively, the poll showed.

Another 17% of respondents recalled Soviet era leader Joseph Stalin. Russian scientist Mikhail Lomonosov and USSR founder Vladimir Lenin scored 8%.

The all-Russian VCIOM-Sputnik telephone survey, commissioned by the all-Russian project "Many nations One Motherland," was conducted from September 10-11 among 1,600 citizens aged 18 and over. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5%.

