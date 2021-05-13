UrduPoint.com
Russia's Almost 101-Carat Diamond Sold For Over $14Mln At Christie's

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 02:00 AM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russia's biggest-cut colorless diamond of 100.94-carat, The Spectacle, fetched 12.8 million Swiss francs ($14.1 million) at Christie's auction in Geneva, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The gem, which was cut from a 207.29-carat rough stone, was discovered by the Alrosa diamond mining company in Russia's Far East in 2016. The Spectacle is one of the biggest diamonds mined by Alrosa in the 21st century.

It was sold to a private client for 12.8 million Swiss francs, or 138,000 per carat.

According to Christie's experts, this suggests that the market has begun to actively recover from a slight lull during the pandemic.

Notably, the Spectacle is not the most expensive 100-carat diamond in the history of Christie's auction. In 2013, a 101.73-carat Winston Legacy diamond fetched $26.7 million, while in 2017, the 163.41-carat Creation I diamond was sold for $33.7 million.

More Stories From World

