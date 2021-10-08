UrduPoint.com

Russia's Glonass Satellites To Get Rid Of Foreign Components By 2026 - Manufacturer

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 04:00 PM

Russia's Glonass Satellites to Get Rid of Foreign Components by 2026 - Manufacturer

All Glonass-K2 satellites will be made exclusively of Russian-made components by 2026, with the import substitution to be expanded to other spacecraft, the satellite's manufacturer told Sputni

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) All Glonass-K2 satellites will be made exclusively of Russian-made components by 2026, with the import substitution to be expanded to other spacecraft, the satellite's manufacturer told Sputnik.

"We are on schedule. We are only talking about the Glonass-K2 satellites, with regard to which the work has been launched. The rest of our spacecraft will copy solutions tested on the navigation systems. The component base, microassemblies, and individual subsystems will then be borrowed for other devices.

All Glonass-K2 satellites will be made of Russian components from 2026," Nikolay Testoedov, CEO of Information Satellite Systems - Reshetnev Company, said.

Foreign-made components will however continue to be used in commercial spacecraft assembled in Russia.

Russia embarked on the import substitution policy in 2014 after western economic sanctions and Currency exchange rates volatility pressured the country to increase domestic production of goods and spare parts.

Related Topics

Import Russia Company Currency Exchange All From Satellites

Recent Stories

Mali Will Only Purchase Weapons From Countries Tha ..

Mali Will Only Purchase Weapons From Countries That Respect Sovereignty - Prime ..

19 seconds ago
 KP-Govt to establish first ever Darul Aman in Lowe ..

KP-Govt to establish first ever Darul Aman in Lower Dir

22 seconds ago
 Mosque Blast in Northern Afghanistan Kills 30 Peop ..

Mosque Blast in Northern Afghanistan Kills 30 People, Injures 70 - Eyewitness

25 seconds ago
 Damaged US Submarine Arrives at Guam Base After St ..

Damaged US Submarine Arrives at Guam Base After Striking Object in Indo-Pacific ..

5 minutes ago
 Von der Leyen Orders Analysis of Polish Сourt Rul ..

Von der Leyen Orders Analysis of Polish Сourt Ruling on National Law Primacy - ..

5 minutes ago
 Putin, Macron Discussing Timing of Next Contact - ..

Putin, Macron Discussing Timing of Next Contact - Lavrov

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.