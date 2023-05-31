Investments in fixed assets in Russia in the first quarter of 2023 increased by 0.7% year-on-year, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday

In nominal terms, the volume of investments amounted to almost 4.6 trillion rubles ($56.6 billion).