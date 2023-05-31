UrduPoint.com

Russia's Investments Increased In Q1 By 0.7% In Annual Terms - Rosstat

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 09:34 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Investments in fixed assets in Russia in the first quarter of 2023 increased by 0.7% year-on-year, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

In nominal terms, the volume of investments amounted to almost 4.6 trillion rubles ($56.6 billion).

