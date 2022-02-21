Russia's Foreign Minister said Monday that he would meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday in Geneva, as tensions soar over a feared Russian invasion of Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 )

During an emergency meeting of the Kremlin's security council, Sergei Lavrov said he had spoken with Blinken about Russian security demands and that a further meeting "is scheduled for February 24 in Geneva".