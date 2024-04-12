Open Menu

S. Korea's Employment Rises 173,000 On Year In March

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2024 | 01:40 PM

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) South Korea's employment kept rising last month due to a fast increase in elderly jobs, statistical office data showed Friday.

The number of employed people aged 15 or older expanded 173,000 from a year earlier to 28,396,000 in March, according to Statistics Korea.

It marked the lowest growth in over three years since February 2021, but the employment continued to grow thanks to higher elderly jobs.

The overall job expansion was driven by the elderly people.

The number of jobs for those aged 60 or older advanced 233,000 in March on a yearly basis, but the figures for those in their 20s and 40s shrank 97,000 and 79,000 each.

The number of jobs among manufacturers grew 49,000 last month, keeping an upward trend for the fourth straight month.

Employment in the science and technology service, the information and communications, and the health and social welfare service sectors went up 98,000, 67,000 and 50,000, respectively.

