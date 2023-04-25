Saudi Arabia Evacuates 199 More People From Sudan - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The Saudi Arabian navy ship HMS Yanbu, evacuating 199 people, including nationals of foreign countries, from Sudan, arrived at the Saudi port of Jeddah on Tuesday, the Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry said.

"In continuation of the evacuation efforts made by the Kingdom of #Saudi Arabia under the directives of the Kingdom's Leadership, several evacuees arrived from the Republic of #Sudan in the city of Jeddah today. The number of arriving individuals is approximately (199)," the foreign ministry tweeted.

In total, Saudi Arabia has evacuated 356 civilians from Sudan, including 101 Saudi nationals and 255 individuals of 26 other nationalities, the ministry added.

A number of countries have been evacuating their nationals and diplomats from Sudan in cooperation with African and middle Eastern nations due to the tense security situation in the country.

On Saturday, the Saudi foreign ministry said that Saudi Arabia's diplomatic mission had been evacuated from Khartoum to Port Sudan and flown out from the port city to the kingdom.

On April 15, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out, with the epicenter in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry said last Friday. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported over 400 deaths and said more than 3,500 people had been injured.