Saudi Landmarks Lit With Pakistan, Saudi Flags To Mark Strategic Defense Pact

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2025 | 07:26 PM

Iconic towers and landmarks across major Saudi cities were illuminated with the national flags of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on Wednesday evening, celebrating the signing of the historic Pakistan–Saudi Arabia Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Iconic towers and landmarks across major Saudi cities were illuminated with the national flags of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on Wednesday evening, celebrating the signing of the historic Pakistan–Saudi Arabia Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement.

According to the SPA, the symbolic display coincided with the state visit of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to the Kingdom, where the landmark pact was signed with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Public celebrations accompanying the lighting ceremony underscored the depth of relations between the two nations, which have spanned nearly 78 years.

Officials described the move as a reflection of the enduring bonds of brotherhood, trust, and Islamic solidarity that unite the governments and peoples of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The agreement, hailed as a milestone in bilateral ties, pledges that any act of aggression against one country will be considered an attack on both, further solidifying the strategic partnership between the two states.

