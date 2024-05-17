Saudi Pulse volunteer program for pediatric cardiac surgery conducts 89 operations in Hadhramaut, Yemen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Al-Mukalla, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The volunteer medical team of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), with the participation of 15 volunteers from various medical specialties, successfully conducted 89 surgical operations as part of the 21st Saudi Pulse Volunteer program for pediatric cardiac surgery in the Al-Mukalla District of Yemen's Hadramaut Government.

The surgeries included 34 open-heart operations and 43 therapeutic catheterization operations. The cardiac program comes within the framework of volunteer medical projects provided by the Kingdom through its KSrelief humanitarian arm to help patients and people with heart diseases in countries in need.