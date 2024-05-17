- Home
- World
- Saudi Pulse volunteer program for pediatric cardiac surgery conducts 89 operations in Hadhramaut, Ye ..
Saudi Pulse Volunteer Program For Pediatric Cardiac Surgery Conducts 89 Operations In Hadhramaut, Yemen
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Al-Mukalla, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The volunteer medical team of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), with the participation of 15 volunteers from various medical specialties, successfully conducted 89 surgical operations as part of the 21st Saudi Pulse Volunteer program for pediatric cardiac surgery in the Al-Mukalla District of Yemen's Hadramaut Government.
The surgeries included 34 open-heart operations and 43 therapeutic catheterization operations. The cardiac program comes within the framework of volunteer medical projects provided by the Kingdom through its KSrelief humanitarian arm to help patients and people with heart diseases in countries in need.
Recent Stories
Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..
Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level
Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024
Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020
Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition
More Stories From World
-
Panama's president-elect unveils most cabinet picks5 minutes ago
-
Digital technologies restore looks of 2,200-year-old woman5 minutes ago
-
2024 Para Athletics World Championships kick off in Japan's Kobe15 minutes ago
-
Brazil to host 2027 Women's World Cup as Gaza overshadows FIFA meeting15 minutes ago
-
Chinese tourists plant trees during familiarization trip in Myanmar15 minutes ago
-
33 killed, 126 injured in Myanmar's Yangon-Mandalay highway accidents in first 4 months of this year15 minutes ago
-
Madinah: Religious minister interacts with Pakistani Hujjaj to get feedback on arrangements15 minutes ago
-
Death toll from south Brazil's climate disaster hits 15115 minutes ago
-
Saudi crown prince seeks soft power in game hub Japan15 minutes ago
-
Israel strikes on Lebanon kill three, says source close to Hezbollah25 minutes ago
-
Across China: Burgeoning gardening economy revitalizes rural tourism in Sichuan25 minutes ago
-
UN denounces 'intimidation and harassment' of lawyers in Tunisia35 minutes ago