Schwarzenegger Says Gorbachev Was His Hero

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Former governor of the US state of California and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger said that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev was one of his heroes, and he was very lucky to call him a friend.

"Mikhail Gorbachev was one of my heroes, and it was an honor and a joy to meet him. I was unbelievably lucky to call him a friend. All of us can learn from his fantastic life," Schwarzenegger wrote on Twitter.

Gorbachev died in Moscow on Tuesday at the age of 91 after suffering a long illness.