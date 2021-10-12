UrduPoint.com

Second Afghan Refugee Flight Headed For Spain

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 05:31 PM

Second Afghan refugee flight headed for Spain

A second planeload of Afghan refugees was expected to arrive in Spain Tuesday from Pakistan, a government source said, the day after a first flight for people who worked for Madrid in the war-torn country

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :A second planeload of Afghan refugees was expected to arrive in Spain Tuesday from Pakistan, a government source said, the day after a first flight for people who worked for Madrid in the war-torn country.

Tuesday's arrival with around 160 people was scheduled for around 7:00 pm (1700 GMT) at the Torrejon de Ardoz military airbase outside Madrid, government sources said on condition of anonymity.

On Monday 84 people had arrived on the first plane, the sources added.

Spain's evacuations have been weeks in the making, with Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares visiting Pakistan and Qatar in early September to lay the groundwork.

Madrid evacuated more than 2,000 people, most of them Afghans who had worked for Spain and their families.

The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, on Friday urged the bloc's member states to host a "minimum" of between 10,000 and 20,000 more Afghan refugees.

"To welcome them, we have to evacuate them, and we're getting down to it, but it's not easy," he said in Madrid.

The EU has said a demand by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to take in 42,500 Afghan refugees over five years can be achieved -- although any decision lies with member states.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan United Nations European Union Qatar Madrid Spain September From Government Refugee Top

Recent Stories

Reach launches &#039;50 Days to Transform 5 Millio ..

Reach launches &#039;50 Days to Transform 5 Million Lives&#039; campaign to help ..

2 minutes ago
 44,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

44,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

17 minutes ago
 Police held kite seller; recover 210 kites

Police held kite seller; recover 210 kites

52 seconds ago
 LRC approves land for public purpose

LRC approves land for public purpose

54 seconds ago
 Skills of special persons need to be developed to ..

Skills of special persons need to be developed to bring them in mainstream: Pre ..

55 seconds ago
 Govt to ensure respect, dignity of traders: Ch Akh ..

Govt to ensure respect, dignity of traders: Ch Akhlaq

57 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.