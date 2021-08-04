Senate Foreign Relations Committee Passes Bill Revoking Iraq Military Force Authorization

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday passed a resolution that would repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMFs) against Iraq

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday passed a resolution that would repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMFs) against Iraq.

The resolution, entitled "a joint resolution to repeal the authorizations for use of military force against Iraq," passed the committee by a vote of 14-8. It will now move on to the full Senate for consideration.

The committee heard from administration officials in both public and classified hearings in the days leading up to the vote, during which time they were told that repealing the AUMFs would not hinder any current US operations in the country.

Senator Ted Cruz was unsuccessful in his attempt to add an amendment to the resolution that would clarify the president's Article II powers to use military force to protect American lives.

He argued that the amendment would prevent the Biden administration from claiming lack of authority to act against Iran should they need to.

The resolution is being considered amid a drawdown of US combat forces in Iraq, which Biden announced would be out of the country by the end of this year. During a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, the two leaders stated that US forces in the country are there at the invitation of the Iraqi government, and that their new focus will be to support and train local soldiers to fight the Islamic State (banned in Russia).