UrduPoint.com

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Passes Bill Revoking Iraq Military Force Authorization

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 09:08 PM

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Passes Bill Revoking Iraq Military Force Authorization

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday passed a resolution that would repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMFs) against Iraq

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday passed a resolution that would repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMFs) against Iraq.

The resolution, entitled "a joint resolution to repeal the authorizations for use of military force against Iraq," passed the committee by a vote of 14-8. It will now move on to the full Senate for consideration.

The committee heard from administration officials in both public and classified hearings in the days leading up to the vote, during which time they were told that repealing the AUMFs would not hinder any current US operations in the country.

Senator Ted Cruz was unsuccessful in his attempt to add an amendment to the resolution that would clarify the president's Article II powers to use military force to protect American lives.

He argued that the amendment would prevent the Biden administration from claiming lack of authority to act against Iran should they need to.

The resolution is being considered amid a drawdown of US combat forces in Iraq, which Biden announced would be out of the country by the end of this year. During a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, the two leaders stated that US forces in the country are there at the invitation of the Iraqi government, and that their new focus will be to support and train local soldiers to fight the Islamic State (banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Prime Minister Iran Russia Vote Iraq From Government

Recent Stories

Police arrest 2 accused, recover 61kg opium, 48kg ..

Police arrest 2 accused, recover 61kg opium, 48kg hashish

10 seconds ago
 Recreational facilities imperative for citizens in ..

Recreational facilities imperative for citizens in Covid-19 situation: Administr ..

11 seconds ago
 Minister vows to speed up pace of CPEC projects

Minister vows to speed up pace of CPEC projects

13 seconds ago
 Residents demand to remove illegal security gates ..

Residents demand to remove illegal security gates in Sattelite town area

17 seconds ago
 Austrian Interior Ministry Says Timanovskaya Has N ..

Austrian Interior Ministry Says Timanovskaya Has Not Applied for Asylum

5 minutes ago
 RAK Crown Prince issues resolution to restructure ..

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution to restructure Board of Directors of Al Rams ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.