Open Menu

Several Blasts Heard In Kyiv: AFP

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Several blasts heard in Kyiv: AFP

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Several blasts rang out in central Kyiv on Monday, AFP journalists reported, as air raid sirens sounded in the Ukrainian capital and officials urged residents to take shelter.

The explosions sounded at around 10:30 am (0830 GMT) after almost a dozen people were wounded in a Russian drone strike on southern Ukraine overnight and a fire broke out at a major Russian power plant following a Ukrainian drone attack.

"Explosions in Kyiv. Go to shelters immediately," Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on social media, adding in a later post that emergency services had been dispatched to three districts of the capital.

The head of Kyiv's military administration said a Russian missile had damaged a residential building in the Pechersky district and details were being confirmed.

Russia has escalated air attacks on Kyiv in recent days, targeting key infrastructure in the wake of fatal Ukrainian bombardments on Russian border regions.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Fire Ukraine Russia Social Media Border Post

Recent Stories

Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Expe ..

Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us

1 minute ago
 Three suspects of attack on woman for Arabic attir ..

Three suspects of attack on woman for Arabic attire secure bail

8 minutes ago
 Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to ..

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana

2 hours ago
 PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp i ..

PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcom ..

Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series

3 hours ago
 Hindu community celebrates Holi today

Hindu community celebrates Holi today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

1 day ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

2 days ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

2 days ago

More Stories From World