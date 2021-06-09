UrduPoint.com
Shanghai Plans To Obtain 10,000 Hydrogen-Powered Cars By 2023 - Reports

Shanghai Plans to Obtain 10,000 Hydrogen-Powered Cars by 2023 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Shanghai plans to increase the number of hydrogen-powered vehicles on its roads to 10,000 by late 2023 in line with China's climate neutrality goals, the South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday, citing city authorities.

According to Chen Kele, a deputy division chief at the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Information Technology, as cited in the report, the city will also build 100 hydrogen refueling stations by the same year.

Shanghai is determined to invest heavily in alternative energy sources to make these goals attainable, the official was cited as saying.

The industry is expected to reach a production level of 100 billion Yuan ($15.7 billion) by 2023.

As reported by the newspaper, Shanghai had 1,200 hydrogen-powered cars on the roads and nine refueling stations as of late 2020. The national goal is to reach 1 million hydrogen-powered vehicles in use and 1,000 refueling stations by 2030.

In April, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the country plans to reach net zero emissions by 2060, passing the peak of carbon dioxide emissions by 2030.

