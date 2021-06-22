Shanghai releases 5-year tourism plan

Shanghai released a five-year plan for tourism on Tuesday, laying out the overall requirements, development goals, major tasks and measures for the 2021-2025 period

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Shanghai released a five-year plan for tourism on Tuesday, laying out the overall requirements, development goals, major tasks and measures for the 2021-2025 period.

According to the plan, the city will strive to achieve an annual tourism revenue of 700 billion Yuan (about 108 billion U.S. Dollars) by 2025, more than double of that in 2020, with the added value of its tourism industry accounting for about 6 percent of the GDP, 2.6 percentage points higher than that in 2020.

"Shanghai not only aims to be a world-famous tourism destination by 2025, but will also focus on building itself as the first choice for urban tourism, an open hub for international tourism, a gateway in the Asia-Pacific region drawing tourism investment and a metropolitan city displaying latest digital development," said Fang Shizhong, director of the municipality's administration of culture and tourism.

Underscoring the city's historical and cultural features, the plan notes that Shanghai will dig deep into its urban tourism resources. It is also looking to boost tourism consumption, especially that on high-end, digital and entertainment services and products.

Shanghai is expected to become an open international tourism hub relying on its Hongqiao and Pudong airports and Wusongkou international cruise terminal. It will also promote internationally popular exhibitions, festivals and events that highlight Chinese culture and features of Shanghai, the plan says.