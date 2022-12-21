Shoigu Calls Cynicism Silence of Western Media About War Crimes of Ukrainian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The total silence of the Western media about the war crimes of the Ukrainian military is paramount cynicism, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

At the same time, the glorification of the Kiev criminal regime and neo-Nazis is taking place," Shoigu said at a collegium meeting at the Defense Ministry.