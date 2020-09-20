UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sixth Round Of India-China Military Talks Scheduled For Monday - Indian Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 10:50 PM

Sixth Round of India-China Military Talks Scheduled For Monday - Indian Defense Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) The sixth round of corps commander-level talks between India and China will be held in eastern Ladakh, the site of fierce clashes between the armed forces from both countries over the summer, on Monday, Indian Defense Ministry sources told Sputnik.

"India-China will hold 6th Corps Commander level meeting at Chushul - Moldo in Eastern Ladakh on Monday at 11:00 [05:30 GMT]. For the first time, a senior official from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs is also likely to take part in the meeting," a Defense Ministry source said on Sunday.

The meeting will be the first to take place between Indian and Chinese officials since talks were held on the sidelines of the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization foreign ministers on September 10.

During the talks, both sides reportedly agreed on completing the swift disengagement of troops from all disputed areas along the Line of Actual Control.

Armed forces personnel from both countries clashed this past June in the Galwan Valley, where the Indian region of Ladakh borders China's Aksai Chin region, in a confrontation that left 20 Indian servicemen dead. The Chinese side confirmed an unspecified number of casualties. Further clashes have been reported, as recently as September 8.

Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday that New Delhi was committed to holding peaceful dialogue with Beijing, and the People's Liberation Army of China has reduced its combat readiness at the border.

Related Topics

India Dead Army China Beijing New Delhi SITE June September Border Sunday Shanghai Cooperation Organization All From

Recent Stories

FAHR issues instruction manual on exposure to peop ..

37 minutes ago

ADU launches ‘For Sudan’ initiative in collabo ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 674 new COVID-19 cases, 761 recoveri ..

1 hour ago

Expo Centre Sharjah set to resume activities with ..

2 hours ago

ERC provides additional humanitarian aid in severa ..

2 hours ago

Emirati Parliamentary Division participates in vir ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.