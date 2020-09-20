Sixth Round of India-China Military Talks Scheduled For Monday - Indian Defense Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) The sixth round of corps commander-level talks between India and China will be held in eastern Ladakh, the site of fierce clashes between the armed forces from both countries over the summer, on Monday, Indian Defense Ministry sources told Sputnik.

"India-China will hold 6th Corps Commander level meeting at Chushul - Moldo in Eastern Ladakh on Monday at 11:00 [05:30 GMT]. For the first time, a senior official from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs is also likely to take part in the meeting," a Defense Ministry source said on Sunday.

The meeting will be the first to take place between Indian and Chinese officials since talks were held on the sidelines of the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization foreign ministers on September 10.

During the talks, both sides reportedly agreed on completing the swift disengagement of troops from all disputed areas along the Line of Actual Control.

Armed forces personnel from both countries clashed this past June in the Galwan Valley, where the Indian region of Ladakh borders China's Aksai Chin region, in a confrontation that left 20 Indian servicemen dead. The Chinese side confirmed an unspecified number of casualties. Further clashes have been reported, as recently as September 8.

Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday that New Delhi was committed to holding peaceful dialogue with Beijing, and the People's Liberation Army of China has reduced its combat readiness at the border.