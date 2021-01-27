UrduPoint.com
S.Korean PM Says To Enact Law Covering Loss Of Microbusiness Owners From COVID-19

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Wednesday that the country planned to help microbusiness owners, who were forced to stop or halt business under the tightened quarantine rules to tackle the COVID-19 resurgence here

Chung told a press conference with foreign correspondents in Seoul that the government was preparing to legislate on covering the loss of small-business owners from the COVID-19 pandemic in accordance with the constitution.

By the country's constitution, a government is required to enact a bill covering the loss of people when their rights to property are restrained for the public interest.

The government has kept its five-tier social-distancing guidelines at the second-highest level for about two months, ordering brick-and-mortar businesses to stop or halt operation amid the COVID-19 resurgence here.

Chung recently raised the need for the legalization of the government compensation for the loss of mom-and-pop businesses, and President Moon Jae-in supported it.

The prime minister admitted that the government's financial assistance to small-business owners may not be enough to cover the sufferings, which they have been enduring, vowing to provide compensation that can cover their actual loss.

Earlier this month, the government began to distribute its third round of relief checks, which range from one million won (900 U.S. Dollars) to 3 million won (2,700 U.S. dollars), to some 2.8 million small-business owners and self-employed people.

