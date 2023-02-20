UrduPoint.com

S.Korean Ruling Party Head Calls For Development Of National Nuclear Arms

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 01:50 PM

S.Korean Ruling Party Head Calls For Development of National Nuclear Arms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Seoul should consider acquiring its own nuclear capabilities to successfully deter a threat posed by Pyongyang, if the current measures are not sufficient enough to effectively respond to it, Chung Jin-suk, the leader of the South Korean ruling People Power Party (PPP), said on Monday.

On Saturday, North Korea test-fired the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile. Earlier on Monday, Pyongyang also conducted a test launch of two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan in response to the joint US-South Korea drills completed on Sunday.

"We need to seriously consider developing our own nuclear capabilities if such a response (to North Korea's nuclear threats using Seoul's existent deterrence system) is insufficient," Chung said at a party meeting, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

So far, South Korea has relied on the so-called three-axis deterrence system to deal with North Korea's missile threats.

The system includes the Kill Chain strategy implying preemptive strikes against Pyongyang, the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation program, which targets North Korea's leadership in case of its attack against the neighboring state, as well as the Korea Air and Missile Defense system.

"We have a clear option on North Korea's nuclear weapons. We must first secure a concrete nuclear deterrence... We need to strengthen our Kill Chain so North Korea can never rise to its feet again if it uses nukes on the Korean Peninsula," the PPP leader was quoted by Yonhap as saying.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters earlier in the day that, following Pyongyang's Saturday ICBM launch and the Monday test-firing of two ballistic missiles, Japan had requested an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister United Nations Nuclear Pyongyang Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea Sunday Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on Februar ..

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on February 28

6 minutes ago
 Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

7 minutes ago
 EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unma ..

EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unmanned solutions at IDEX 2023

21 minutes ago
 IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost h ..

Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost his life KPO terrorists'attack

1 hour ago
 UAEU education experts discuss future of education ..

UAEU education experts discuss future of education challenges and prospects

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.