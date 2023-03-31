Slovakia Violates Agreements on Russian Weapons Export by Providing MiG-29 to Kiev- Moscow

Slovakia grossly violates international agreements on the re-export of Russian weapons by supplying MiG-29 jets to Ukraine, Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Slovakia grossly violates international agreements on the re-export of Russian weapons by supplying MiG-29 jets to Ukraine, Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS) said on Friday.

"Commenting on the publication of the Slovak Ministry of Defense on the transfer of the first batch of MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine, the FSVTS of Russia says Slovakia is grossly violating international obligations on the re-export of Russian-made weapons stipulated in Article 6 of the agreement between the Russian government and the Government of the Slovak Republic on military-technical cooperation of April 29, 1997," the statement said.