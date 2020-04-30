Snow leopards spotted in NW China province

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Infrared cameras have captured footage of four snow leopards in the Qilian Mountains national nature reserve in northwest China's Gansu Province, the reserve's management authority said Thursday

LANZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Infrared cameras have captured footage of four snow leopards in the Qilian Mountains national nature reserve in northwest China's Gansu Province, the reserve's management authority said Thursday.

The cameras recorded the four snow leopards, including an adult snow leopard and three cubs, having fun and playing in their habitat in Zhangye City.

"It is rare to see many snow leopards together in a video," said Zhang Juntao, a member of the reserve's wildlife survey team.

A total of 327 infrared cameras had been set up by the reserve since September last year to monitor wild animals, and each camera that recorded footage of the snow leopards was retrieved recently.

Snow leopards are a Class A protected animal in China and are classified as "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. They mainly inhabit the Himalayas in central and southern Asia at an altitude of 2,500 to 4,500 meters.