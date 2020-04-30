UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Snow Leopards Spotted In NW China Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 03:22 PM

Snow leopards spotted in NW China province

Infrared cameras have captured footage of four snow leopards in the Qilian Mountains national nature reserve in northwest China's Gansu Province, the reserve's management authority said Thursday

LANZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Infrared cameras have captured footage of four snow leopards in the Qilian Mountains national nature reserve in northwest China's Gansu Province, the reserve's management authority said Thursday.

The cameras recorded the four snow leopards, including an adult snow leopard and three cubs, having fun and playing in their habitat in Zhangye City.

"It is rare to see many snow leopards together in a video," said Zhang Juntao, a member of the reserve's wildlife survey team.

A total of 327 infrared cameras had been set up by the reserve since September last year to monitor wild animals, and each camera that recorded footage of the snow leopards was retrieved recently.

Snow leopards are a Class A protected animal in China and are classified as "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. They mainly inhabit the Himalayas in central and southern Asia at an altitude of 2,500 to 4,500 meters.

Related Topics

Snow China Zhangye September Asia

Recent Stories

Russian, Italian Military Disinfect 4 Medical Faci ..

17 minutes ago

US Federal Gov't Orders 100,000 More Body Bags for ..

17 minutes ago

DC directs for immediate spray to eliminate locus ..

17 minutes ago

Garment industry receiving inquires about PPEs pro ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority( PE ..

17 minutes ago

9 commercial buildings issued NOCs

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.