Social Democrats Winning in German Election With 25.7%, Conservatives' Bloc Comes Second

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The Social Democrats (SPD) party won in the German Federal election with over 25 percent, according to voting results released by the electoral commission after data from all the districts had been processed.

The conservatives' bloc consisting of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party - the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) - and the Christian Social Union (CSU) is second with 24.1 percent.

The Greens are third with 14.8 percent, while the Free Democratic Party (FDP) is fourth with 11.5 percent. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is fifth with 10.3 percent.

The Left (DIE LiNKE) failed to make it past the 5 percent threshold.