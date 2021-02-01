UrduPoint.com
Some 600 Firebombs, 16 Grenades Used During Tripoli Riots - Lebanese Interior Ministry

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Protesters in Tripoli have used 16 grenades and 600 petrol bombs against police this week, the Lebanese Interior Ministry reported Sunday.

"During an attack on the mayor's office, the rabble-rousers used 16 combat grenades and about 600 Molotov cocktails and other means to kill the largest number of law enforcement officers and burned the mayor's office," the ministry said in a statement.

Protests in Tripoli have continued since Monday, with demonstrators clashing with law enforcement officers. According to Lebanese Red Cross data, over 400 people have been injured.

The protesters are calling for improvements in their living conditions and more job opportunities. Tripoli residents have also expressed discontent over the extended coronavirus lockdown and a lack of reforms and measures addressing the severe economic crisis in the country.

