South Korea, US Planning to Hold 'Largest-Ever' Military Drills in June - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) South Korea and the United States are planning to hold "largest-ever" joint live-fire exercises in June to commemorate the 70th anniversary of their alliance, South Korean media reported on Wednesday citing the defense ministry.

The exercise will demonstrate the military capabilities and solidarity of the two countries amid joint efforts to reinforce deterrence against North Korea's military activity in the region, the Yonhap news agency reported.

In addition, in October, the parties intend to hold the Security Consultative Meeting, during which South Korea and the US will host the first-ever meeting with the United Nations Command to reaffirm their support for security on the Korean Peninsula, the report added.