Spanish Aid Vessel Visible Off Gaza Coast: AFP Journalist
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The first aid vessel heading to the besieged Gaza Strip via a new maritime corridor was visible Friday off the coast of the war-ravaged territory, an AFP journalist said.
AFP video footage and photographs showed the Open Arms towing a barge which the Spanish charity operating it says is carrying 200 tonnes of food for Gazans threatened with famine after more than five months of war.
The specialist site Vessel Finder showed the Open Arms roughly five kilometres (three miles) off the coast of northern Gaza.
A handful of civilians gathered on the rubble-strewn coast on Friday to watch the vessel, AFP footage showed, though it was unclear when it would actually reach shore.
The food has been supplied by the US NGO World Central Kitchen, which has a team in Gaza building a jetty onto which the cargo can be unloaded.
Cyprus, the Mediterranean nation which is the starting point for the maritime corridor, has said a second, bigger vessel is being readied to make the same journey.
However, the sea missions and airdrops are "no alternative" to land deliveries, 25 organisations including Amnesty International and Oxfam said in a statement this week.
The health ministry in Gaza has in recent weeks recorded at least 27 deaths from malnutrition and dehydration, most of them children.
