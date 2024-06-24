Open Menu

Sri Lankan Ambassador To The Kingdom Praises Success Of Hajj Season Jeddah

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Sri Lankan Ambassador to the Kingdom praises success of Hajj season Jeddah

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom Omar Lebbe Ameer Ajwad commended the services and the strong digital infrastructure provided by Nusuk to all pilgrims.

Speaking at Sri Lankan community's celebration of the successful Hajj season in Makkah , Ajwad expressed gratitude to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for the outstanding organization of Hajj for the millions of pilgrims who arrived from all over the world.

Ajwad also stressed that the digital services offered to the pilgrims align with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030, which emphasized the need to utilize all capabilities to serve pilgrims. He congratulated the wise leadership and the Saudi people on the successful Hajj this year.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Hajj Sri Lanka Saudi Makkah Saud Mohammed Bin Salman All From Million

Recent Stories

PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality dome ..

PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket

3 hours ago
 PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa ..

PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting

3 hours ago
 Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Ser ..

Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series

3 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

5 hours ago
 Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most ..

Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today

6 hours ago

SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

9 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World