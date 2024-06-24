Sri Lankan Ambassador To The Kingdom Praises Success Of Hajj Season Jeddah
Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom Omar Lebbe Ameer Ajwad commended the services and the strong digital infrastructure provided by Nusuk to all pilgrims.
Speaking at Sri Lankan community's celebration of the successful Hajj season in Makkah , Ajwad expressed gratitude to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for the outstanding organization of Hajj for the millions of pilgrims who arrived from all over the world.
Ajwad also stressed that the digital services offered to the pilgrims align with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030, which emphasized the need to utilize all capabilities to serve pilgrims. He congratulated the wise leadership and the Saudi people on the successful Hajj this year.
