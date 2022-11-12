UrduPoint.com

Statements Of EU States On Belarusian Hybrid Attacks Contradict Reality - Border Committee

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Statements of EU States on Belarusian Hybrid Attacks Contradict Reality - Border Committee

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) Statements of officials from the EU countries neighboring Belarus on hybrid attacks and migration pressure exerted by Belarus contradict the reality, the Belarusian State Border Committee said on Saturday.

"If you look at statistics (provided by the European Border and Coast Guard Agency), the main route for illegal migrants into the EU is through Western Balkans with 60,000 illegal border crossings in 2021... Only 8,000 crossings were reported on the border with Belarus (and that's at the peak of the migration crisis). It means that all statements of neighboring EU states about hybrid attacks and migration pressure from Belarus contradict real facts," the message read.

The committee noted that the issue of the migration crisis was used by Poland as a pretext for bringing thousands of troops to the Belarusian border.

In 2021, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania registered a surge of illegal migrants from the middle East and Africa trying to cross over to the EU over the border from Belarus. Warsaw, Riga and Vilnius accused Belarus of actively promoting the migration route to the EU through its own borders in retaliation against EU sanctions. Belarus' border guards, in turn, reported that their counterparts in Latvia, Lithuania and Poland were forcibly pushing illegal migrants into Belarusian territory.

Related Topics

Africa Riga Vilnius Warsaw Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia Middle East Border All From

Recent Stories

PTI long march to resume from Lala Musa today: Mus ..

PTI long march to resume from Lala Musa today: Musarrat Cheema

3 minutes ago
 PTI Chief compromised national interests for his p ..

PTI Chief compromised national interests for his political interests: Marriyum

19 minutes ago
 President emphasizes over promotion of tax culture ..

President emphasizes over promotion of tax culture in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs celebrates World Quality Day 2022

Dubai Customs celebrates World Quality Day 2022

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Participates in the Second S ..

OIC Secretary-General Participates in the Second Saudi Green Initiative Forum

1 hour ago
 OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability ..

OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability for Human Rights Violations a ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.