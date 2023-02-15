UrduPoint.com

Strange Flashing Lights Again Appear In Sky Over Uruguay - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 03:50 AM

Strange Flashing Lights Again Appear in Sky Over Uruguay - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Suspicious flashing lights again appeared in the sky over Uruguay a few days after these were spotted during a festival in Termas de Almiron, the El Pais newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing Jose Manuel Galvan, the minister of tourism of the department of Paysandu.

The strange flashing lights were spotted at dawn on Saturday during a festival in Termas de Almiron, with local media reports saying that the lights were also seen in Argentina's northeastern Entre Rios province. The Uruguayan Air Force said on Monday it was investigating the appearance of lights in the sky over the country.

According to the report, the phenomenon seen in Termas de Almiron occurred again in the sky of Uruguay on Tuesday at 2:11 a.m. local time (05:11 GMT). Eyewitnesses saw reddish lights flashing in the sky, the report said.

More Stories From World

