Open Menu

Strike On Gaza Aid Group Putting Poland-Israel Ties 'to The Test': Tusk

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Strike on Gaza aid group putting Poland-Israel ties 'to the test': Tusk

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Wednesday that a deadly Israeli strike on aid workers in Gaza that killed a Polish citizen, and the government's reaction to the incident, were straining ties between the two countries.

Directly addressing Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel's envoy to Warsaw, Tusk posted on X: "Today, you are putting this solidarity to the test."

"The tragic attack against volunteers and your reaction are generating an understandable anger," he wrote.

The strike killed seven aid workers in Gaza, including Australian, British, Palestinian, Polish and US-Canadian staff, after the employees had just unloaded humanitarian food aid in the war-torn territory.

Israel's defence chief said Wednesday that the strike was a "grave mistake".

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski warned the incident was likely to increase anti-Semitism in Poland, and called for Israel to "apologise and pay compensation to the families of the victims".

"If it is true that the convoy was deliberately attacked because it was supposed to contain a terrorist, and that civilian lives were therefore sacrificed, I do not know of any (political) system in which this would be justified," he told Polish public radio Trojka.

"It is obvious something is wrong with the rules on the use of weapons by the Israeli army," he said. "You cannot play down this matter by saying these things happen in war, as Netanyahu said yesterday."

The attack was widely condemned, with US President Joe Biden saying Israel "has not done enough to protect aid workers", and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling the strike "unconscionable".

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Army United Nations Israel Gaza Warsaw Poland Government

Recent Stories

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

59 minutes ago
 SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case o ..

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa

2 hours ago
  Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening le ..

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters

2 hours ago
 realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

6 hours ago
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

16 hours ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

16 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

16 hours ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

16 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

16 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

16 hours ago

More Stories From World