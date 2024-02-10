Student Reportedly Killed In Senegal Election Protests
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Senegalese security forces fired tear gas at protesters in the capital on Friday as mounting anger over the postponement of a presidential election reportedly claimed a first victim.
A student was killed in the northern town of Saint-Louis, according to a report by RFM radio as protests spread around the West African country.
Police fired tear gas to stop demonstrators getting to the Place de la Nation in central Dakar, where a rally had been planned.
Hundreds of demonstrators threw stones at police and set fire to tyres as the square was closed off.
Anger has mounted since President Macky Sall postponed a presidential election scheduled February 25 until December.
"The situation is deplorable. We came to pray and we got gassed. It's intolerable," Thierno Alassane Sall, one of the 20 candidates who had been due to vie for the presidency, told AFP.
Clashes spread to other areas of the capital, closing main roads, rail lines and main markets.
Demonstrations also took place in other towns, according to social network reports.
The death of the student in Saint-Louis was confirmed to AFP by a local hospital source speaking on condition of anonymity. Authorities have not given a toll.
Police also dispersed a protest by about 200 people in Nioro du Rip, some 250 kilometres (150 miles) east of Dakar.
Recent Stories
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
More Stories From World
-
Buoyed by polls, S.Africa's radical left party launches election campaign2 hours ago
-
EU reaches agreement on spending rules2 hours ago
-
Researchers start to find clues on the trail of long Covid2 hours ago
-
A car-free Eiffel Tower zone? Paris mayor faces pushback2 hours ago
-
Africa Cup of Nations final: Ivory Coast factfile2 hours ago
-
UN must 'actively' seek resolution of Kashmir & Palestine disputes: Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Much-maligned Peseiro defies critics with Nigeria at AFCON3 hours ago
-
Tommy Hilfiger pays tribute to NY as city's fashion week kicks off3 hours ago
-
Indonesian tribe shuns political campaigning3 hours ago
-
President stresses upon need of multipolar world, providing development opportunities to all4 hours ago
-
Taylor equals course record, hangs on to share Phoenix Open lead4 hours ago
-
Africa Cup of Nations final: Nigeria factfile4 hours ago