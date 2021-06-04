UrduPoint.com
Sullivan In Talks With Israel Defense Chief Pushes Issue Of Aid Reaching Gaza - NSC

Sullivan in Talks With Israel Defense Chief Pushes Issue of Aid Reaching Gaza - NSC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan underscored during a meeting with Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz the importance of ensuring humanitarian aid reaches Palestinians in Gaza, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Thursday.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today in Washington with Israeli Minister of Defense Benjamin 'Benny' Gantz to discuss recent developments in the region... They exchanged views on the current situation in Gaza and Mr. Sullivan highlighted the importance of ensuring that immediate humanitarian aid is able to reach the people of Gaza," Horne said in a press release.

Sullivan reaffirmed President Joe Biden's commitment to replenish Israel's Iron Dome air and missile defense system, Horne said.

In addition, Sullivan and Gantz discussed mutual issues concerning Iran and their commitment to counter Tehran's activities in the middle East, Horne added.

The United States and Israel will remain in close contact in the weeks ahead as the two nations work to advance their strategic priorities in the region, according to Horne.

