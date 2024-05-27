Open Menu

Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets With Irish Counterpart

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Minister of Foreign Affairs meets with Irish counterpart

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met on Monday here with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ireland Micheál Martin.

The two officials discussed relations and ways to strengthen them, as well as also developments in Gaza Strip and efforts made to tackle them.

