Switzerland Introduces Quarantine For Visitors From 10 Countries Starting February 1

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:24 PM

Switzerland Introduces Quarantine for Visitors From 10 Countries Starting February 1

Switzerland has listed 10 countries as epidemiologically risky, and introduced a 10-day quarantine for visitors from those countries, from February 1, Switzerland's Federal Public Health Office said on Wednesday

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Switzerland has listed 10 countries as epidemiologically risky, and introduced a 10-day quarantine for visitors from those countries, from February 1, Switzerland's Federal Public Health Office said on Wednesday.

According to the office, the quarantine list includes visitors from Cyprus, Estonia, Israel, Spain, Latvia, Lebanon, Malta, Monaco, Portugal and Slovakia.

The Swiss authorities also included on the quarantine list the Austrian federal state of Salzburg, the French Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region, the German Free State of Thuringia, and the Italian regions of Emilia-Romagna and Friuli-Venezia Giulia.

At the same time, Croatia, Denmark, Georgia, Luxembourg and Serbia will be excluded from the list from January 21.

Violators of the 10-day quarantine in Switzerland will face a fine of up to 10,000 francs (over $11,200).

On Wednesday, the country's government said that despite the decline in new cases of the COVID-19, the situation in Switzerland remained tense due to new strains of the coronavirus from Brazil, the United Kingdom and South Africa.

In mid-December, the UK government reported that a new variant of the disease, which is believed to be up to 70 percent more transmissible than the original, was discovered in southeast England. Other new, also more contagious variants have been discovered in South Africa and Brazil.

