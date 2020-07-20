Taiwan records 2nd-highest temperature in 123 years

Taiwan's capital has recorded the second-highest temperature in 123 years, local media reported

Taipei registered 39 degrees Celsius (102.2 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday which is the second-highest temperature in the city since 1897, and the hottest day ever in July, according to Taiwan news.

On Aug. 8, 2013, Taipei had recorded the highest temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius (102.74 degrees Fahrenheit), the highest ever in the island state since its weather station was established in 1897.

Taiwan's Nantou county recorded 39.3 degrees on Sunday, however, the weather bureau said the station in the county is an unmanned observation platform, whose measurements are not added to the national record.

Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau had already issued "orange" heat alert for the capital which warns of a one-day temperature high of 38 degrees Celsius or a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days.