UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taiwan's Top Military Officer Killed In Chopper Crash

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:12 PM

Taiwan's top military officer killed in chopper crash

Taiwan's top military officer was killed in a helicopter crash on Thursday, the defence ministry said, just days before the island goes to polls to elect a new president

Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Taiwan's top military officer was killed in a helicopter crash on Thursday, the defence ministry said, just days before the island goes to polls to elect a new president.

The chief of the general staff, Shen Yi-ming, was among eight senior officers -- including three major-generals -- who died when their Black Hawk helicopter smashed into mountains near Taipei.

The 62-year-old general and his entourage were on a routine missionto visit soldiers in northeast Yilan county when the incident happened.

Related Topics

Visit Died Yilan Taipei Top

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $67.96 a barrel ..

1 minute ago

Customs unearths smuggled goods cases of Rs 400mln ..

4 minutes ago

PARC planning to promote local high milk producing ..

4 minutes ago

First TPRI licence to be given to Aircraft Sales, ..

4 minutes ago

IWMB imparted awareness on wildlife, ecology to 40 ..

4 minutes ago

“PM’s executive order has been sent to parliam ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.