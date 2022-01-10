UrduPoint.com

Taliban Delegation Meets With Afghan Resistance Leader Massoud In Iran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 06:38 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) A delegation of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) has met with the leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan Ahmad Massoud, and a leader of the Afghan Tajiks, Ismail Khan, in Tehran to assure citizens that they may return home, Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said on Monday.

"Ismail Khan and Ahmad Massoud met with the delegation of the Islamic Emirate in Tehran. During the meeting, the Islamic Emirate assured them that they can return home without any worries. The Islamic Emirate seeks and attempts to ensure the future of the country for everyone and leaves no reason for objections," Karimi wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Sunday, the spokesman said that Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Mouttaqi also held a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian during his visit to Tehran.

Last week, media reported that fighting between the forces of the Taliban and the National Resistance Front had broken out in the mountainous Panjshir province northeast of Kabul. However, a spokesman for the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, told Sputnik that there was no resistance.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan after entering Kabul in August 2021, leading to the collapse of the US-backed civilian government and mass evacuations. The last province to resist the group was Panjshir, which is home to a large population of ethnic Tajiks. Panjshir surrendered on September 6, with Ahmad Massoud calling on all Afghans to rebel against the Taliban.

