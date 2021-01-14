UrduPoint.com
Taliban Spokesman Dismisses Reports About Postponement Of Afghan Talks In Doha

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 11:18 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Mohammad Naeem Wardak, the Taliban's spokesperson in the Qatari capital of Doha, on Thursday told Sputnik that reports about the Afghan talks being postponed do not correspond to reality.

The second round of the intra-Afghan talks started in Doha on January 5 with the aim of achieving long-lasting peace in Afghanistan, after a three-week pause for consultations on a negotiation framework that was agreed upon in the first round of talks.

"The information that the intra-Afghan talks in Doha have been postponed is not true. Contacts are going on between the inter-Afghan negotiating teams," the spokesperson said.

The peace negotiations began in the Qatari capital of Doha back in September. In early December, Kabul and the Taliban announced that they had come to an agreement on the framework of the talks, allowing for discussions to now be held on substantive issues.

